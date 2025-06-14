Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.64, but opened at $17.71. Kanzhun shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 197,791 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Kanzhun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Kanzhun Stock Down 3.1%

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 3,115.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

