Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $4.38. Evotec shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 7,638 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evotec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Get Evotec alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVO

Evotec Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVO. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 229,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Evotec by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.