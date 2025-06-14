Steele Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,100 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $38,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

