Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $84.66 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,829,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $84,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after purchasing an additional 940,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.