JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $24,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.