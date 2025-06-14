Steele Capital Management Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISCV. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 118,025.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISCV opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $70.13.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

