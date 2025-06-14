Steele Capital Management Inc. Buys 290 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned 2.27% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $680.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $81.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.4353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

