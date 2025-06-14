Pullen Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the period. SoundThinking makes up approximately 1.7% of Pullen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned 1.26% of SoundThinking worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $27,967.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,311.64. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,474 shares of company stock valued at $53,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSTI. Craig Hallum raised SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on SoundThinking from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $16.00 on Friday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $202.77 million, a P/E ratio of -133.32 and a beta of 1.28.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.91 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

