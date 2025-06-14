Pullen Investment Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Pullen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,181 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director George W. Brochick sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,309.44. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $917,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,180.56. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,170. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of UTI opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $207.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. B. Riley began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UTI

About Universal Technical Institute

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.