Pullen Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $112,344.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,786.20. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $381,539. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NEM stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.