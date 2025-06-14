Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $356.79 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

