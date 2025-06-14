VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,842 shares during the period. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF makes up 2.5% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 1.10% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $39,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.0796 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.