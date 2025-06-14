Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 144,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 689,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 83,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $630.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $33.26.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

