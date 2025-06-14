Krilogy Financial LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after buying an additional 23,025,564 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,461,000 after buying an additional 11,718,291 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,392,000 after buying an additional 7,646,591 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,631,000 after buying an additional 6,426,551 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,680,000 after buying an additional 6,084,141 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

