GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Macquarie

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Macquarie from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GitLab from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.84 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $2,386,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,329.20. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $8,001,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 493,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,832,616.36. The trade was a 23.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,584 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,574 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 174.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

