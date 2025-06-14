West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,582 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.8% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $215.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.62. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

