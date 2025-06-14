West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 2,121 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in International Business Machines by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

NYSE IBM opened at $276.84 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $167.23 and a one year high of $283.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.60 and a 200 day moving average of $243.67. The company has a market capitalization of $257.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

