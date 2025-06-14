VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $558,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,585,364.16. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total transaction of $1,383,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.66, for a total value of $561,320.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.40, for a total value of $1,402,000.00.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of VRSN opened at $279.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.49 and a twelve month high of $288.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.77.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,639,000 after purchasing an additional 199,583 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,129,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

