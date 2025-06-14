ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Director Timothy T. Richards Sells 10,000 Shares

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) Director Timothy T. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,619.68. This trade represents a 11.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

CLPT opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 59.64% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of ClearPoint Neuro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth $63,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

