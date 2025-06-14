West Branch Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.93. The stock has a market cap of $235.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

