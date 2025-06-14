Rockland Trust Co. Grows Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FMC by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FMC from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.46.

FMC Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of FMC opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.55%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

