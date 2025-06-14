Rockland Trust Co. Sells 198 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,117,845,000 after buying an additional 6,537,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,458,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,007,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,775,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,664,000 after purchasing an additional 696,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $610,895,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $95.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $797,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,526.69. This trade represents a 27.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,554.40. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,948 shares of company stock worth $3,122,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

