Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) CAO Sells $60,150.00 in Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 15,000 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,325.14. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5%
Shares of AKBA opened at $3.56 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,616,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,685,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after buying an additional 1,801,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,414,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.
