Andrew Reardon Sells 500 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $57,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,439.62. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Reardon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Andrew Reardon sold 1,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of LGND opened at $112.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.67. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.53 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 825.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

