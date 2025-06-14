Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Major Shareholder Craig Colby Sells 6,279 Shares

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Craig Colby sold 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $177,256.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,743.55. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Onestream Trading Down 2.2%

OS stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. Onestream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

Get Onestream alerts:

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onestream

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Onestream by 5,118.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Onestream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Onestream by 350.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Onestream in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Onestream by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 42,923 shares in the last quarter.

OS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Onestream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Onestream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Onestream in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Onestream in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Onestream

About Onestream

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.