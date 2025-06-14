Olivia Nottebohm Sells 1,329 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,329 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $49,744.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,761,747.26. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Olivia Nottebohm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 9th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 3,434 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $108,308.36.

On Monday, April 21st, Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,105 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $62,139.60.

On Monday, April 7th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $38,641.32.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,105 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $64,749.80.

BOX Trading Down 0.8%

BOX opened at $35.55 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. BOX's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,896,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,543,000 after purchasing an additional 162,437 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in BOX by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,749,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,718,000 after buying an additional 318,459 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BOX by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,197 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BOX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,286,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,857,000 after acquiring an additional 255,623 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BOX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

