Randall D. Miles Sells 10,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 537,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,288.50. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

eXp World Stock Down 4.4%

EXPI opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.56. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $954.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.83 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised eXp World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 880.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

