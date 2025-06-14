John Diddams Sells 160,000 Shares of Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ASX:ARX) Stock

Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ASX:ARX – Get Free Report) insider John Diddams sold 160,000 shares of Aroa Biosurgery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.31), for a total value of A$77,440.00 ($50,285.71).
Aroa Biosurgery Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market cap of $193.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.69.
Aroa Biosurgery Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aroa Biosurgery
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Aroa Biosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroa Biosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.