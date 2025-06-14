John Diddams Sells 160,000 Shares of Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ASX:ARX) Stock

Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ASX:ARX – Get Free Report) insider John Diddams sold 160,000 shares of Aroa Biosurgery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.31), for a total value of A$77,440.00 ($50,285.71).

Aroa Biosurgery Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market cap of $193.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Aroa Biosurgery Company Profile

Aroa Biosurgery Limited develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices for wound and soft tissue repair using extracellular matrix (ECM) technology in the United States and internationally. Its products include Endoform Natural and Endoform Antimicrobial Restorative Bioscaffold for treating acute and chronic wounds; Myriad Matrix, an engineered ECM for soft tissue repair, reinforcement, and complex wounds; Myriad Morcells, a morcellized (powdered) format of Myriad Matrix for soft tissue repair and complex wounds; Myriad Morcells Fine that delivers a bolus of biologically important ECM proteins to help kick start and sustain healing; and OviTex and OviTex PRS, a reinforced bioscaffolds for use in hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction, as well as breast reconstruction.

