Corre Partners Management, Llc Acquires 3,640 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 3,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $70,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,586,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,585,175.04. This represents a 0.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 928 shares of Team stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $17,891.84.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 306 shares of Team stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $5,706.90.

On Monday, June 9th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 5,640 shares of Team stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $104,734.80.

On Friday, June 6th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 5,572 shares of Team stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $106,146.60.

On Thursday, June 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 1,910 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,729.30.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 2,311 shares of Team stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $43,955.22.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 5,856 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $111,673.92.

On Monday, June 2nd, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 1,613 shares of Team stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $28,888.83.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of Team stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Team

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.66 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 152.34% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Team by 11,511.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Team by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Team in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Team by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 62,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

