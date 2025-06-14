Corre Partners Management, Llc Acquires 3,640 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Stock

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2025

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 3,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $70,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,586,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,585,175.04. This represents a 0.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 12th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 928 shares of Team stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $17,891.84.
  • On Tuesday, June 10th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 306 shares of Team stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $5,706.90.
  • On Monday, June 9th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 5,640 shares of Team stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $104,734.80.
  • On Friday, June 6th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 5,572 shares of Team stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $106,146.60.
  • On Thursday, June 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 1,910 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,729.30.
  • On Wednesday, June 4th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 2,311 shares of Team stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $43,955.22.
  • On Tuesday, June 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 5,856 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $111,673.92.
  • On Monday, June 2nd, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 1,613 shares of Team stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $28,888.83.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of Team stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.77.

Team (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.66 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 152.34% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

Institutional Trading of Team

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Team by 11,511.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Team by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Team in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Team by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 62,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Team

Team Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Team (NYSE:TISI)

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.