Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Director Purchases C$50,958.80 in Stock

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,958.80.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE FRU opened at C$13.00 on Friday. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 122.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FRU shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.25 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.67.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.

Further Reading

