Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 225 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,677,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,798,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,622,000.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62.

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

