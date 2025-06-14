NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,849 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.14 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

