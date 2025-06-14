NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after buying an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,262,000 after acquiring an additional 516,617 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $184.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.67 and a 200-day moving average of $149.22. The stock has a market cap of $286.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $98.93 and a one year high of $185.16.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

