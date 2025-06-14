Hickory Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Hickory Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $428,820,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,257,000 after purchasing an additional 487,823 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,314,000 after purchasing an additional 269,925 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,930,000 after purchasing an additional 136,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $218.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $153.88 and a 52 week high of $234.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.21.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

