Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $129.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPT. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $131.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,939,336.24. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 2.1%

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.91. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.31, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.