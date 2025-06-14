Osprey Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,695 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 5.5% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $112,406,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $682.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $604.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on META. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.26.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $1,025,052.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,834,277.94. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $46,181,574.40. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock valued at $56,377,837. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

