NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 6,777 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,646,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,273,000 after buying an additional 1,536,289 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4,364.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,421,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,803 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,290,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,341,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,803,915,000 after purchasing an additional 562,783 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $71.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 109.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

