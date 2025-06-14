Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires 1,111 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.8% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 10,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $682.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $604.07 and a 200 day moving average of $619.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $296,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,547.96. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,201 shares of company stock worth $56,377,837 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $676.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $752.00 to $664.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.26.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

