RMR Wealth Builders Has $492,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 51,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

