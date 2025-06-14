Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 3.2%

CL opened at $90.20 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $91.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.