RMR Wealth Builders Has $331,000 Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $160.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.90 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $171.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.50.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

