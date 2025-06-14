NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 1,570 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $271,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,781.20. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $269.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.28. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

