Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $58.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,861. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Rollins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Rollins by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $4,943,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rollins by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

