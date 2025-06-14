Hickory Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Hickory Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June makes up about 2.7% of Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hickory Asset Management Inc. owned 1.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DJUN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DJUN opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.43. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $44.94.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

