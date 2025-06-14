iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $29,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $327.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.23. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $337.76. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

