67,869 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Acquired by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Upwork makes up about 1.0% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1,235.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of UPWK opened at $13.83 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,490.16. This trade represents a 14.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Layton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $4,367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,867,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,629,924.43. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,702 shares of company stock worth $8,776,326. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

