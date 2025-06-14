New Century Financial Group LLC Purchases 85 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $221.77 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $352.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.08 and its 200 day moving average is $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

