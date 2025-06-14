New Century Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401,619.63. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $251,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE TRU opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $88.97. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

