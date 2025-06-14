RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $13.56 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $190.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.78.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

