New Century Financial Group LLC Acquires 246 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hershey by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.84.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 1.8%

HSY opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

